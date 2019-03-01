Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Farmer is BUP’s Pet of the Week. He is from a dog pound in Kentucky. Farmer showed up on a farm that couldn’t keep him as they already had several dogs, so he went to the dog warden. He is about 60 pounds and is underweight. He should be about 80 pounds. He may have St. Bernard or Australian Shepherd in him, but he is definitely Kentucky blend. Farmer has had his vaccinations and is scheduled to be neutered. He likes kids, rides and other dogs. He walks on a leash and has had some house training. Farmer’s adoption fee is $150. Come and meet our Farmer Boy.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

This week’s pet is Rizzo, a 7-month-old female domestic shorthaired kitten. She is a sweet kitty who likes to be petted and loves to play. Rizzo can be a little scared of things so she may do best in a home without toddlers. She does OK with other cats, but may like being the only cat in the house. Rizzo has been spayed and is up to date on vaccinations. Stop by and visit her in the Cattery room at the Paws Animal Shelter.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Events coming up:

PAWS will be at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, March 10, from to 4 p.m.

Pins for Paws is a bowling fundraiser for PAWS at Southwest Bowling, 826 Scioto St., Urbana. The event is at 6:30 p.m. March 22. The cost is $30/couple, which includes 3 games and shoe rental. Sign up by March 15 at Paws Animal Shelter or at Southwest Bowling Center. Prizes will be given throughout the evening. There will be a 50/50 raffle and many raffle baskets.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) announces this week’s “dog of the week”: Gracie, a 3-year-old Boston Terrier/Border Collie mix weighing 48.6 pounds. Gracie came to us due to her owner’s failing health. She is a very spunky, outgoing, loving girl who knows her simple commands. Gracie is good with other dogs, house-trained and will be cat-tested if needed. Gracie is spayed, microchipped and current on all vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bordetella, Bivalent Flu and Rabies. She is current on flea and heartworm prevention, dewormed and heartworm tested negative. If looking for a smart, loving, fun dog companion, Gracie would be a great choice!

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

Announcement: CCAWL will have a low-cost vaccination clinic March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call for further information at 937-834-5236. No checks.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more!

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Three-year-old Gracie is 48.6 pounds of friendly fun up for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_LeagueDog.jpeg Three-year-old Gracie is 48.6 pounds of friendly fun up for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Rizzo is a sweet 7-month-old female kitten up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_PawsCat.jpg Rizzo is a sweet 7-month-old female kitten up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. Farmer Boy was a stray before lucking his way to Barely Used Pets and still is somewhat underweight. But he likes young and older people as well as other dogs and is ready for a home of his own. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_BarelyDog.jpg Farmer Boy was a stray before lucking his way to Barely Used Pets and still is somewhat underweight. But he likes young and older people as well as other dogs and is ready for a home of his own.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.