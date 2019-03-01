Cirque Mechanics to perform

SPRINGFIELD – The Cirque Mechanics company will set the stage for a “Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels” with the performance of “42FT” at 8 p.m. March 8 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center in downtown Springfield.

Cirque Mechanics, although inspired by modern circus, finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American ingenuity. The shows, rooted in realism, display a raw quality, rarely found in modern circus, which makes the message timeless and relevant. The stories are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders and a bit of clowning around.

“Cirque Mechanics is one of the most creative companies touring,” said Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “Every show they produce is rooted in early-industrial mechanical ingenuity. This season their production – ‘42FT’ – is particularly interesting. It is the traditional circus ring with human-powered inventions.”

“42FT” invites the audience to leap into the circus ring and experience the timelessness of the show’s unique mechanical interpretation of the traditional one-ring circus. The action in “42FT” is complete with theatricality and modern sensibility, showcasing a galloping mechanical horse, a rotating tent frame, strongmen, acrobats and aerialists.

Adkins said Cirque Mechanics: 42FT is a traditional circus with a twist, but no live animals are involved.

Cirque Mechanics was founded in 2004 by Boston native and German wheel artist, Chris Lashua, after the success of his collaborative project with the Circus Center of San Francisco, Birdhouse Factory. Cirque Mechanics quickly established itself as a premiere American circus, with its unique approach to performance, inspiring storytelling and innovative mechanical staging. Spectacle Magazine hailed it as “the greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil.”

Tickets for Cirque Mechanics: 42FT are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Cirque Mechanics stories are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders and a bit of clowning. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_ClarkState.jpg Cirque Mechanics stories are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders and a bit of clowning. Submitted photo

At the Clark State arts center on March 8

Submitted story

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

Submitted by Clark State Community College.