The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, Feb. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church, Urbana.

Regent Kim Snyder welcomed 18 Urbana Chapter members and 29 guests. She then conducted the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Kathy Detwiler and American’s Creed was led by Betty Driever. The National Anthem was led by pianist, Dr. Janet Ebert.

The February meeting, held on President’s Day, is an awards ceremony for students 5th through 8th grades who participate in the DAR American History Essay Contest. In addition, we honor Good Citizens from the senior class of each participating county school. Committee Chair, Peg Neiswander, explained that this year’s essay theme centered around the time period of the passing of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America. The winning Mechanicsburg Middle School students were: 7th grade: 1st place, Addie DeLong and 2nd place, Emily Conley. 8th grade: 1st place, Taylor Rausch and 2nd place, August Hartley. The Good Citizen winners were Lane Hollingsworth and Jacquelynn Washburn, Graham High School, Abigail Kramer, Mechanicsburg High School, Reid Taylor, Urbana High School and Dominic Blair, West Liberty-Salem High School.

Following the awards ceremony, members and guests enjoyed delicious cookies, lemonade and coffee.

President General’s Report: As the business meeting resumed, Judy Kathary gave the message from Ann Turner Dillon. The DAR Library has recently completed an update of their online catalog with capability for advanced researching. In addition, the NSDAR Archivists are excited to be preserving and cataloging the remarkable collection of Sarah Corbin Robert’s papers.

National Defense Report: Margaret Denzer reported on the life of Moina Michael. She was known as educator, author, poet, patriot and “poppy lady”. She was responsible for promoting the national/international emblem of encouragement for WWI soldiers which led to the wearing of red poppies.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder thanked Peg Neiswander for her work on the very worthwhile American History Essay Contest. It was announced that the April meeting would consist of a “Mini Fair” as we explore ways to positively impact our community. We will be participating in Wreaths Across America in December with the hope of covering all of the 1700 veteran’s graves in Oak Dale Cemetery. Regent Snyder thanked all members who participated in the Valentines card drive for active duty overseas military personnel. She mentioned that our chapter will have the opportunity to be a part of the Welcome Home experience for Honor Flight on April 20 and May 25. Members were encouraged to attend the DAR State Conference on March 29-31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

Regent Snyder invited member Judi Henson to share the exciting news that Unique Stone located in Rockingham, North Carolina has been approved as a new member grave marking option. Detailed information can be found on Unique Stone’s website.

Chaplain’s Report: Theisa Dohner reported she had sent several get well cards as well as sympathy cards. She asked that we reach out to the number of members who are dealing with health issues at this time.

Secretary’s Report: The January minutes were approved as written. In addition, a motion to amend minutes of the December 12, 2018 meeting was made by Judi Henson and seconded by Theisa Dohner. Motion carried. The motion reads as follows: “Years of Service Certificates were announced for 9 members of the chapter at the December 12, 2018 meeting. They are as follows: Nancy Baldwin 30 years and Mary Canon 25 years. Those mentioned for 10 years of service were Sara Madden, Megan Risner, Teresa Schulte and Emily Watson. Members present to receive their 10 year certificates were Pat Detwiler, Theisa Dohner and Judi Henson.”

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 87 with the addition of new member, Ashley Dawn Karns Evans. She is presently working with 3 prospective members.

Historian’s Report: Janet Ebert informed the group that the Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project, of which our chapter is a part, is progressing well. The current plan is to assign responsibility for care of a specific cemetery to local organizations.

Committee reports

Flag Committee: Pat Detwiler shared a most interesting history of the American flag.

Service to America: Judi Henson reported that for 2019 our chapter has reported 77 hours. All members were encouraged to log their hours monthly to be a part of the national goal of 19 million hours.

New Business: The state sponsored Wings of Eagles Scholarship Fund, which is funded by chapters as well as individuals, was discussed.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:15 PM. Hostesses for the afternoon were Jeanette Enyart, Ina Mae Wagner, Ashley Cook, Judy Kathary and Gayle Petty.

The next meeting will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:30 PM at First Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be addressing Cedar Bog and related conservation issues. In addition, there is a “Walkabout” scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Cedar Bog.

Good Citizen winners are Lane Hollingsworth, Graham High School; Reid Taylor, Urbana High School; and Dominic Blair, West Liberty-Salem High School. Not pictured are Jacquelynn Washburn, Graham High School; and Abigail Kramer, Mechanicsburg High School. Essay winners are all from Mechanicsburg Middle School: August Hartley, second place, 8th grade; Taylor Rausch, first place, 8th grade; Addie DeLong, first place 7th grade; and Emily Conley, second place, 7th grade.

