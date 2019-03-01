Urbana BOE settles claim for ‘castle’ damages

The Urbana Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 19, to discuss damage to the “castle” building, new credit card policy and personnel issues.

The board authorized a release of claims to settle on damages that occurred to the “castle” during demolition and construction of the new high school.

Contractor Gilbane Building Company estimated the damages to be $944,848, including $700,000 for specialized masonry work and additional costs.

Superintendent Charles Thiel noted the damage was done by a subcontractor and that the money will come from that company’s insurance and go to Gilbane, which will be on the hook for any amount exceeding the claim settlement.

There has been some interior damage due to weather exposure, and that rehabilitation is included in the cost.

In other building news, Thiel said walk-throughs for the new schools are commencing as the contractor completes punch list items.

East Elementary’s demolition is ongoing, with extensive fill work needed to level the green space left behind. The modulars outside the building will be sold by the demolition contractor to aid in offsetting demolition and recycling costs.

The board also discussed the high school’s track, which will need to be replaced soon in order to be safe for competition. Details will be discussed later.

Several personnel decisions were approved, including new coaches for girls track, boys tennis and boys golf. Frank Stid will now handle the girls track, Mklaine Eggleston will be the tennis coach and Aaron Pittsenbarger picks up the golf duties.

The board also updated its credit card policy to reflect changes to state law. Authorized users will now need to be explicitly named in the policy.

