WL-S Middle School Students of the Month

West Liberty-Salem Middle School’s January Students of the Month are 8th graders Ava Buck and Sam Wilkins, 7th graders Abigail Miller and Peyton Hull and 6th graders Isabella Hardwick and Isaiah Reames.

West Liberty-Salem Middle School’s February Students of the Month are 8th graders Ayva Stewart and Elijah Shafer, 7th graders Isabelle Wygal and A J Jackson and 6th graders Ava Johnson and Aaron Campbell.