Volunteers needed for UU’s Appleseed Museum

The Johnny Appleseed Educational Center & Museum, located in Browne Hall at Urbana University, is recruiting volunteers to help keep Johnny Appleseed’s legacy alive. The goal is for volunteers with various talents and interests to help during the museum’s open hour and special events.

The museum’s purpose is to educate the public about Johnny Appleseed, preserve his history and share his values to benefit the community. Volunteers will be vital to the success of the museum.

Those interested can contact the museum at 937-772-9297 or appleseedmuseum@urbana.edu or visit the museum Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to help the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center & Museum, located in UU’s Browne Hall, shown here. The museum is open Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_DSC01128.jpg Volunteers are needed to help the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center & Museum, located in UU’s Browne Hall, shown here. The museum is open Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Urbana University.

Submitted by Urbana University.