Discovery Riders to hold training in new faciltiy

BELLEFONTAINE – Discovery Riders Inc. is holding a Volunteer Orientation and Training Session from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 2, at the organization’s new facility, 1797 E. state Route 47, Bellefontaine.

Volunteers are needed to help students with disabilities learn to ride horses. Through this activity, the riders benefit physically, cognitively and emotionally from the movement of the horse and the interactive environment. Volunteers assist the students in learning to ride and complete activities.

If interested in volunteering, contact Sarah Potts at Discovery Riders: 937-935-6545 or info@discoveryriders.org For more information about volunteering, visit www.discoveryriders.org.

Submitted story

Submitted by Discovery Riders Inc.

