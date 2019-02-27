Urbana University to stage ‘I, Cockroach’

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will present theater goers with the unique opportunity to see a production of “I, Cockroach” March 29-31.

Inspired by Franz Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis,” this one-act play explores what happens when a cockroach infests a couple’s personal life. This dark romantic comedy takes the audience to unexpected places with wit, charm and disgusting turns. In the end, who is the real monster? The performance is rated PG-13 due to mild language and adult themes.

This year’s spring performance will be held Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 31, at 2 p.m. at the Hub Blackbox Theatre, Urbana University.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and can be made Monday, March 25, through Wednesday, March 27, by calling 937-772-9315. Reserved tickets should be picked up at the Hub from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m. on performance nights and from 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. for the Sunday matinee.

Only 40 seats will be reserved and the remaining will be available as general seating on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 7 p.m. each night and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets not picked up by 6:50 p.m. (or 1:50 p.m. on Sunday) will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone waiting for a seat.

Donations will be accepted to support UU theater.

Submitted by Urbana University

