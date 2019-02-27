General surgeon joins Mercy Health

Terry Carman II, M.D., has joined Mercy Health Physicians and is practicing in Urbana and Springfield.

Carman attended the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton. He completed his residency at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in Akron and his Fellowship in minimally-invasive surgery at Harper University Hospital, Detroit Medical Center in Michigan. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a former pilot who enjoys recreational flying.

“I enjoy helping my patients get back to living their lives without pain or discomfort,” said Carman.

He practices from two locations:

· Mercy Health – Springfield Weight Management and General Surgery, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 110, Springfield

· Mercy Health – Urbana General and Laparoscopic Surgery, 900 Scioto St., Suite 1, Urbana

To learn more about his practice or to make an appointment, call 937-523-9940.

