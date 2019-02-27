Brackney returns as ‘Bad’ artist

The annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser for the Champaign County Arts Council is accepting donations and votes, and the competition for the coveted Golden Brush trophy is heating up in the final days of voting.

Each year, local people from all walks of life volunteer to create art for the tongue-in-cheek contest.

Artist of the day

Today’s featured artist is Heather Brackney.

She is an executive assistant at Green Hills Community and holds a Bachelor’s of Arts degree from Ohio Wesleyan University and a Master’s of Arts degrees from Wright State University.

Brackney is the former executive of the Champaign County Arts Council and previously presided over the “Bad Art” contests in years past. This year, she returns to the event as a participant.

This year’s artists are Kerry Brugger, Chad Miller, Stephen McCall, Audra Bean, Lyndsey Murphy, Brad Winner, Brian Nicol, Michele Stokes, Heather Brackney, Blair Stinson, Vicki Deere-Bunnell and Heather and Ryan Hostetler.

As of Wednesday, Nicol is leading in the online vote tallies with 22.7 percent, followed by Deere-Bunnell with 20.4 percent, Winner with 16.4 percent, Stinson with 11.3 percent and Bean with 7.7 percent – in that order.

About the fundraiser

A donated piece of art from professional race car driver Richard Petty is also part of the fundraiser. The piece will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Arts Council’s office and gallery at 119 Miami St. in Urbana. Tickets are available for the dinner and auction for $25 each. Live bidding on the art pieces will take place on March 1.

As part of an ongoing campaign leading up to the dinner, online votes for the artists’ pieces are being collected for $1 per vote at https://www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the days leading up to the dinner for profiles on individual artists and photos of the artists with their creations.

Sponsors for the Bad Art by Good People fundraiser include:

Gold level: Coppertop, Fonda Lou Eaton

Silver level: Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, The Peoples Savings Bank, CRSI, The V. Patrick Hamilton Group, LLC Re/Max Alliance

Bronze level: Dr. Steve Bohl

Submitted photo

