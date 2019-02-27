Update: Gwynne Street bridge closing for 2 weeks

The Gwynne Street Bridge will be closed for up to two weeks beginning Monday, March 4. Travelers are urged to use caution when driving in the area.

The Eagle City Bridge Company began work on the Gwynne Street bridge project on Monday, Feb. 18, according to a news release from the city of Urbana. At least one traffic lane and one sidewalk have been open to the public at the start of the project, leading to the impending bridge closure. The bridge project is expected to be completed by March 29.

Staff report

Information provided by the city of Urbana.

Information provided by the city of Urbana.