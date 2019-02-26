Mechanicsburg FFA raises $1,700 for Jillian Ripley

MECHANICSBURG – To kick off FFA Week, the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter hosted a bowling party on Feb. 17 open to all Mechanicsburg FFA members and their families, school administration and FFA Boosters. A raffle was held in which individuals could purchase tickets. All raffle items were donated, with the proceeds given to Jillian Ripley. Many families came out to support the FFA chapter and Jillian.

During FFA Week, the chapter put on a “Kiss the Pig” Contest. Each teacher in middle school and high school had a bag with their face on it. Students and the community could vote during lunch and at various other times as to which teacher they wanted to “Kiss the Pig.”. The teacher with the most money at the end of the week was declared the winner of the “Kiss the Pig” contest.

On Friday, an assembly was held at the end of the day to announce the winners. At the assembly it was revealed that Mrs. Lee from the middle school and Mrs. Acton from the high school each had to kiss the pig. Videos of the kisses can be viewed on the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter facebook page.

Through both of these fundraisers the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter was able to raise $1,700 for Jillian Ripley. Jillian is a Mechanicsburg middle school student that has fought cancer for the past 4 years. The chapter expressed appreciation to everyone who supported the chapter and Jillian.

Mechanicsburg High School teacher Sarah Acton kisses the pig held by FFA member Grace Forrest. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_SarahActon.jpg Mechanicsburg High School teacher Sarah Acton kisses the pig held by FFA member Grace Forrest. Mechanicsburg Middle School teacher Lori Lee kisses the pig held by FFA member Grace Forrest. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_LoriLee.jpg Mechanicsburg Middle School teacher Lori Lee kisses the pig held by FFA member Grace Forrest.

By Emma Wilson FFA Reporter

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter.

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter.