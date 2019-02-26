Nicol in running for ‘Bad Art’ trophy

The annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser for the Champaign County Arts Council is accepting donations and votes.

Each year, local people from all walks of life volunteer to create art for the tongue-in-cheek contest.

Artist of the day

Today’s featured artist is Brian Nicol, president of The Peoples Savings Bank.

Nicol is treasurer of Champaign County Arts Council and serves as a board member for the Grimes Foundation and CRSI.

Regarding his artwork, Nicol wrote, “I knew I couldn’t paint a picture or do a sculpture so string art it is! Plus I am a huge OSU fan and wanted to make that my theme.”

This year’s artists are Kerry Brugger, Chad Miller, Stephen McCall, Audra Bean, Lyndsey Murphy, Brad Winner, Brian Nicol, Michele Stokes, Heather Brackney, Blair Stinson, Vicki Deere-Bunnell and Heather and Ryan Hostetler.

Winner and Nicol are leading the online vote tallies, each with just under 20 percent of the vote.

About the fundraiser

A donated piece of art from professional race car driver Richard Petty is also part of the fundraiser. The piece will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Arts Council’s office and gallery at 119 Miami St. in Urbana. Tickets are available for the dinner and auction for $25 each. Live bidding on the art pieces will take place on March 1.

As part of an ongoing campaign leading up to the dinner, online votes for the artists’ pieces are being collected for $1 per vote at https://www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the days leading up to the dinner for profiles on individual artists and photos of the artists with their creations.

Sponsors for the Bad Art by Good People fundraiser include:

Gold level: Coppertop, Fonda Lou Eaton

Silver level: Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, The Peoples Savings Bank, CRSI, The V. Patrick Hamilton Group, LLC Re/Max Alliance

Bronze level: Dr. Steve Bohl

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_Brian-Nicol.jpeg Submitted photo

Brad Winner currently leading the vote tallies