Women of the Moose raise funds for stove

When Kim Rowland, graduate regent of Women of the Moose, learned about the need for a new stove in the Life Transition Class of the Champaign-Madison Educational Service Center, the WOTM raised funds and teamed with Scott Fannin of Willman Furniture and class teacher Cheryl Leffel to get the stove delivered. Pictured are teacher Cheryl Leffel, students Josh, Andrew, Kobie, Nick, Wesley and Hannah, Fannin and Rowland.

