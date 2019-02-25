Triad keeping athletics viable for all

NORTH LEWISBURG – The Triad Local Schools Board of Education heard a report from Athletic Director Gary Davis at the regular meeting on Thursday. Davis said that although expenses had continued to rise over the past 10 years the athletic department was still committed to giving every student the opportunity to participate safely in sporting events.

Thus far during the 2018-2019 school year, the athletic budget has taken in $70,834 and spent $69,463. Later in the meeting, the board unanimously approved an amended certificate of estimated resources stating that there was $10,000 in the athletic fund, then unanimously approved a transfer of $15,000 from the general fund to the athletic fund.

According to Davis, during the past five years the athletic department has spent more than $24,000 on helmets and shoulder pads, which he said is necessary to ensure athlete safety. The department has also made minimal uniform purchases over the past five years, $21,000, that has caused their uniforms to need replacing within the next three years. They also had to update volleyball, track and wrestling singlets in 2017 due to larger teams and OHSAA regulations.

Security costs have also gone up, as well as assessment fees, officials and contracted services.

Davis outlined several options for increasing revenue, such as increasing admission fees to games during upcoming school years, charging for admission to softball/baseball games during the spring when the athletic department receives no revenue, or finding corporate sponsors.

“You never want to put our student athletes or any kid in a position where mom and dad may say it costs too much money, you cannot play,” he said.

Board member Randy Moore said that while they had concerns about the budget, the board was overall very appreciative of the performance of the athletic department.

Also at this meeting:

– The board heard a report from high school principal Kyle Huffman, who explained that within the social studies department, starting next year incoming freshmen would have American Studies, sophomores would have American government, and juniors and seniors would have a world studies/current issues course.

– The board watched a presentation by science instructors Aaron Clune and Will Mutters, who said that about 40 students had been regularly showing up for their after-school Science Club.

– The board unanimously approved a lease agreement with Perry Pro Tech and U.S. Bank to provide the district with copiers at $4,580 per month. This agreement is automatically renewed annually for a period of five years unless the budget appropriations are unable to be authorized by the treasurer.

– The board accepted with gratitude a $700 donation from Target to be used for middle school field trips.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

