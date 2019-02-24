Man charged with theft, identity fraud appears in court

A man accused of stealing a wallet and using credit cards belonging to a Champaign Family YMCA member made his initial appearance in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court Thursday.

Dale M. Tyree, Jr., 22, of Columbus, was indicted earlier this month on one count each of theft, petty theft, identity fraud and possessing criminal tools.

During an initial arraignment hearing, Tyree informed the court he will retain his own attorney and is scheduled to appear in court again on March 5.

The charges against Tyree stem from incidents on Jan. 28 and 29.

An incident report from the Urbana Police Division states shortly after midnight on Jan. 29, police were contacted by a man from Domino’s Pizza, 766 Scioto St., who was seeking to meet an officer there regarding theft of his wallet, credit cards and a purchase that had been made with a card through Domino’s Pizza.

The man told police he had been at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, on the evening of Jan. 28. During this time, he said he left his wallet in his pants inside a gym bag. The man said he placed the bag on top of a locker in the men’s locker room while he worked out. When he went back to check his pants later, his wallet was missing.

The man said cash, bank cards and other items were missing from his wallet.

After receiving a phone call about a possible fraudulent transaction relating to an online website, the man checked other accounts and found a transaction took place at Domino’s. The man went to the restaurant and verified the card was recently used there and contacted police.

The food order took place at 9:21 p.m. and was in the name of a DJ Tyree. While a College Way address was given for delivery, the person who purchased the food was at a North Jefferson Avenue apartment.

Police responded to the apartment and eventually spoke with Tyree who denied ordering food and that he was the DJ Tyree individual who placed the order.

After later obtaining a warrant, police recovered numerous items from the apartment including bank cards, identification cards belonging to the man and Domino’s pizza boxes.

When asked about these items, Tyree said the items were brought to the residence by friends before later turning the wallet over to police claiming he found it on a bench in the locker room.

On Thursday, Tyree was placed on a personal recognizance bond with conditions that he cannot have contact with the victim and Champaign Family YMCA.

By Nick Walton

