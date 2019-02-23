Sentencing delayed for drug trafficking

The sentencing hearing for one of the co-defendants involved in a drug transaction that ended in a shooting last fall at Urbana University has been postponed to an undetermined date.

Last month, Hunter Donnan, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in marijuana in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court for his involvement in a Nov. 6, 2018, incident on campus.

While a sentencing hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, an entry filed by Judge Nick Selvaggio states the court is continuing the hearing to an undetermined date after reviewing a sentencing memorandum filed by Donnan’s attorney, Bryan Penick.

“The court desires to delay sentencing until the prosecution of the co-defendants is more fully developed, so as to ensure that the defendant’s sentence is commiserate with his conduct and consistent with those of his co-defendants found guilty of similar offenses,” Selvaggio stated.

Donnan, Ryan M. Rowland and Brandon J. Craft went to Urbana University on Nov. 6, 2018, with the intent to sell over 200 grams of marijuana to Urbana University student Ryon W. Lucas.

An investigation by the Urbana Police Division found Lucas intended to steal the drugs from the men.

An associate of Lucas, in the room with him during the attempted drug deal, brandished a handgun and struck Donnan in the head with the gun.

Craft had a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his waistband while completing the drug transaction. When he observed Donnan get hit, Craft started to pull his revolver from his waistline.

Lucas’ associate then struck Craft in the head two times, causing Craft to drop his revolver. When Lucas’ associate struck Craft in the head with the handgun, the gun fired.

Everyone in the room ran from the room and left the campus.

Rowland, 20, pleaded not guilty to one count of trafficking in marijuana with one-year and three-year firearm specifications. A final pretrial conference in his case is scheduled for April 3.

During a case scheduling conference Wednesday, Rowland admitted to and was found guilty of a bond violation after testing positive for marijuana use. Rowland’s bond was continued and he was advised future positive tests will result in revocation of bond.

Craft, 18, pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking in marijuana with one-year and three-year firearm specifications and a specification for forfeiture of property and carrying a concealed weapon with a specification for forfeiture of property. A final pretrial conference in his case is scheduled for April 2.

Lucas, 21, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault with one-year and three-year firearm specifications, and one count each of aggravated robbery with one-year and three-year firearm specifications and tampering with evidence. A final pretrial conference in his case is scheduled for April 2.

Dioro C. Geroski Jr., 22, was also indicted on two counts of felonious assault with one-year and three-year firearm specifications and aggravated robbery with one-year and three-year firearm specifications.

The grand jury indictment contends Geroski was the individual who struck Donnan and Craft with a gun.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

