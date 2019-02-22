Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dogs)

Meet Momma Jean, a 3-year-old Heeler Mix rescued from terrible conditions along with her puppies. Her sweet puppies have found great homes and now it is Momma’s turn! She is such a happy dog and wants to be right by your side. She has a lot of love to give. Momma Jean gets along great with other dogs. She is up to date on her vaccinations and she has been spayed. Her adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet our beautiful Lucy, a 6-year-old female domestic long-haired cat, absolutely beautiful with her gold eyes matching her gold fur. Lucy is very gentle and would love to find a home where she can have some attention and a sunny spot to call her own. She likes being petted and gets along with other cats. Lucy has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. Come visit her in the cattery here at Paws Animal Shelter.

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Events coming up:

PAWS’ adoptable pets will be at PetSmart in Springfield noon-4 p.m. Feb. 24.

Pins for Paws is a bowling fundraiser for PAWS at Southwest Bowling, 826 Scioto St., Urbana. The event is at 6:30 p.m. March 22. The cost is $30/couple, which includes 3 games and shoe rental. Sign up by March 15 at Paws Animal Shelter or at Southwest Bowling Center. Prizes will be given throughout the evening. There will be a 50/50 raffle and many raffle baskets.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Noah is an owner-surrendered 2-year-old Great Pyrenees, who likes attention from people and doesn’t know a stranger. He is dog-friendly and will be cat-tested if needed. Noah is a gentle giant and will need a fenced in back yard at his new forever home. Noah is neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella and Rabies. He has been dewormed and heartworm tested negative and is on heartworm and flea prevention.

Announcement: CCAWL will have a low-cost vaccination clinic March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call for further information at 937-834-5236.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more!

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

