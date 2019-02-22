Screenings offered to children, birth to age 3

Free developmental screenings will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 in the county Community Center auditorium, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana, for children, ages birth to 3. Each child also will get vision and hearing tests and nutrition screening. The Urbana Fire Division will be available for car seat safety checks.

Parents will be able to get info from preschools, day cares and county agencies.

Appointments must be made by calling Missy Ussher at 937-653-4490, ext. 220 or Shelby Circle at 937-653-4490, ext 221.

Staff report

Information submitted by the Champaign County Family and Children First.

