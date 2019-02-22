UU Library hosts ‘Coriolanus’ presentation

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, on Tuesday, March 6, will host a presentation of Dr. David George’s new two-volume edition of Shakespeare’s “Coriolanus.” Occurring in the library’s Quiet Wing from 6:30 to 8 p.m., this display was created over the course of 30 years, with the assistance of two campus students who helped extensively in the research.

Copies of George’s book will be available for purchase at the event.

Attendees can register for the June 28-30 Ohio Valley Shakespeare Conference at Marietta College. The conference features a live performance of “Romeo and Juliet” by a professional company. Special rates for undergraduates and graduates are available; high school teachers can participate in special sessions.

For more information, contact Kasey Renee Shaw, public services librarian, at 614-947-9295 or kasey.shaw@urbana.edu.

