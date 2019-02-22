Fire damages house in Kingscreek

KINGSCREEK – Fire destroyed a vacant house at 1152 Kennard Kingscreek Road in Kingscreek on Friday morning, according to West Liberty Fire Chief Conrad Hostetler, who made a preliminary damage estimate of about $225,000.

He said fire was coming out of multiple windows when firefighters arrived after being alerted by a passerby shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday. The West Liberty department was aided by the Urbana Fire Division, and Macochee EMS also was at the scene. The chief said it took about four hours to get the fire under control.

Hostetler said no one was injured in the fire, the cause of which is being investigated.

The chief said the property is owned by a financial institution, Hudson Advisors, of Atlanta, Georgia. He said the inside of the structure was being renovated, that inside walls had been painted and workers had been working on electrical systems.

West Liberty Fire and Macochee EMS crews are shown at the scene of a fire at 1152 Kennard Kingscreek Road on the south edge of Kingscreek on Friday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_housefire.jpg West Liberty Fire and Macochee EMS crews are shown at the scene of a fire at 1152 Kennard Kingscreek Road on the south edge of Kingscreek on Friday. Brenda Amlin | Urbana Daily Citizen