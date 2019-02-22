Village leaders to crack down on disabled vehicles

ST. PARIS – Residents were informed Monday that the village will address zoning violations related to disabled vehicles soon.

During the regular village council meeting, village administrator Spencer Mitchell recited an ordinance related to the parking or storage of disabled, junked, dismantled and wrecked vehicles. He said the ordinance states the parking of these disabled vehicles for over three weeks is prohibited unless they are stored in an enclosed garage or building.

“I just want to give the public a heads up that with good weather coming these will be enforced,” Mitchell said. “(St. Paris Police Chief) Erica (Barga) is helping us gather a list of vehicles that are out there so we know what vehicles we’re going to be targeting and communicating with the owners so just a friendly heads up that it’s coming.”

Zoning amendment

Following up on the Feb. 7 planning commission meeting, council member Terry Ervin II said the commission received a zoning amendment seeking to rezone property located at 139 W. Walnut St. from R-2 residential to B-1 business for use as a cafe, bed and breakfast and spa.

Ervin said the planning commission voted to recommend council deny the zoning change. He noted council does not have to follow the commission’s recommendation.

As part of the amendment process, Mitchell said, a public hearing on the matter would take place at 7 p.m. prior to the March 18 council meeting.

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for April 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

In other action:

•No action was taken following a lengthy discussion on a draft for rules of conduct for village council.

•On March 5, the village will hold an emergency resource solutions meeting for St. Paris and the JSP fire district at 9 a.m. in the municipal building.

•The next Our Town St. Paris meeting will be held on March 5 at 6 p.m.

•The next Pony Wagon Days committee meeting will be held on March 7 at 7 p.m. in Harmon Park. A bowling party that will be a fundraiser for the festival will take place on March 16. Registration for the party is available at Coral Bowling Lanes, 357 W. Main St.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

