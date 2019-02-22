Urbana FFA competes in Ag Communications

The Urbana FFA competed in the state Agricultural Communications competition on Feb. 16 in Columbus. Participants in this event work as a team of communication consultants to develop a written media plan and present the plan to a panel of judges. Participants must communicate effectively while advocating to consumers about agriculture and telling the FFA story. Students use a variety of media in their plans like social media, broadcast and print advertising, press releases, fliers, and more.

This year, the team consisted of Ashlyn Dunn, Ally Pierce, Justin Preece and Rachael DuLaney. At the state competition, the team placed 8th. Individually, Ashlyn placed 9th, Ally Pierce placed 18th, Rachael DuLaney placed 38th, and Justin Preece placed 55th.

Communication, collaboration, creativity and presentation skills are all important to success in future endeavors.

By Ashlyn Dunn Urbana FFA President

Submitted by the Urbana FFA chapter.

