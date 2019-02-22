UFD honors 2 citizens

The actions of two citizens helping with a recent skid loader fire were celebrated Monday during an Urbana Township trustee meeting.

Ray Walters and Jassmin Windmiller were presented with Urbana Fire Division challenge coins during a presentation held in front of members of the fire division, community members and family.

Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb said that on Feb. 3, the Urbana Fire Division was dispatched to a skid loader fire on Urbana Moorefield Pike in Urbana Township. At the scene, Ortlieb said, acting officer Chris Jones met Walters and Windmiller, who had spotted the fire while driving and turned around to see what they could do to help.

“Mr. Walters used his own fire extinguisher on the fire and knocked the fire down while Miss Windmiller called 911 to advise of the situation,” Ortlieb said. “Acting officer Jones goes on to say that he firmly believed if it wasn’t for Mr. Walters and Miss Windmiller’s actions, the barn that housed the skid loader would have been on fire and the livestock would have most likely been lost.”

Ortlieb said the selfless acts of Walters and Windmiller are part of the roots of the community and what makes the community great.

“Mr. Walters and Miss Windmiller did not think of themselves when it came to the events on Feb. 3,” Ortlieb said. “Rather they took action to help a neighbor in need.”

Ortlieb said the challenge coins represent the appreciation the Urbana Fire Division has for their actions and a reminder that they are now considered a family member of the division.

In addition to the challenge coins, township trustees also presented Walters and Windmiller with certificates recognizing their actions to save lives and property for the township.

