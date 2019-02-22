Sex crimes case heads to bench trial

The case of a man accused of sex crimes involving minors will head to a bench trial next month.

On Tuesday, Jeffrey L. McClain waived his right to a jury trial during a hearing in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court. The trial will be heard before Judge Nick Selvaggio, who will then make a ruling in the case.

McClain, 63, is charged with two counts each of endangering children and attempted gross sexual imposition and one count each of rape and gross sexual imposition. The grand jury indictment contends the alleged conduct occurred between April 2017 and November 2018 and involved three victims.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi and McClain’s attorney, Addie King, informed the court that no resolution has been reached in the case. King stated McClain wished to waive his right to a jury trial.

When asked further about any conversations to resolve the case prior to trial, Talebi said discussions took place but no specific resolution was discussed.

The trial is scheduled to start on March 12.

As part of his bond, McClain is on electronic monitored house arrest and is prohibited from having contact with the victims, school grounds or premises and must remain at his residence except for specific locations approved by the court.

Selvaggio noted at the beginning of the hearing that McClain has been compliant with electronic monitoring and pretrial services thus far.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

