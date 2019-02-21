Workshop on homeschooling slated

BELLEFONTAINE – A representative of Christian Home Educators of Ohio will present information regarding the Ohio Homeschool Law and how to get started in homeschooling in a 6-7:45 p.m. workshop Monday, April 29, in the AcuSport Community Room of the Knowlton Library, 220 N. Main St., Bellefontaine.

For over 35 years, CHEO has been the state homeschool organization for Ohio. CHEO offers programs and events throughout the year that seek to encourage, train and equip families on their homeschool journey.

This workshop will discuss the notification process. Forms will be provided. Veteran homeschooling parents from local support groups will share their experiences and display curriculum pieces.

A light refreshment will be served.

RSVP is requested so there are an ample number of seats and handouts. RSVP online at https://www.facebook.com/events/286249765400925/ or contact Hannah Sheldon, 937-732-5037.

Homeschool Support Group

Those interested in starting a homeschool program and those who have homeschooled for years are invited to Homeschool Support Group meetings to give and get encouragement. Meetings are on the third Thursday of every month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the AcuSport Community Room of the Knowlton Library, 220 N. Main St., Bellefontaine. Children are welcome. Toys and activities will be available for them to play with while the adults talk. The focus of the meetings will be to build connections and hopefully make some friendships. The goal is to learn from one another and to encourage and support one another. For more information, call Hannah Sheldon, 937- 732-5037. The next meetings are March 19, April 23 and May 21.

Submitted by Hannah Sheldon.

