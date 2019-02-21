Logan County certifies MHDAS, WL-S levies

BELLEFONTAINE – The Logan County Board of Elections met Thursday to certify issues and candidates for the May 7 primary, including two levies that will appear on Champaign County ballots. The board certified both levies.

The only countywide issue on the May 7 ballot will be an additional five-year, 0.3-mill levy filed with the Logan County Board of Elections by the Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Services (MHDAS) Board of Logan and Champaign Counties for operating expenses. MHDAS officials told the Daily Citizen that additional funds are needed to respond to an increased need for mental health and substance abuse counseling and prevention services in the nine school districts in the two counties. MHDAS officials say needs are beyond what guidance counselors can provide, and issues include depression, teen suicide, alcohol and drug abuse and school violence.

Also filed with the Logan County Board of Elections was a 1 percent income tax renewal for the West Liberty-Salem school district.

