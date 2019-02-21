Sheriff’s office looking for missing juvenile

Local law enforcement is seeking the community’s help in finding a minor missing since last week.

According to a press release from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Jeffery Andrus has been missing since Feb. 15.

The sheriff’s office responded to a report of a missing/runaway juvenile at 6:47 a.m. on Feb. 15. Using home surveillance footage, it was found that Andrus left his foster residence at 12:23 a.m. on the same day.

As of Thursday, it is unknown if he had assistance from other subjects.

The sheriff’s office states Andrus has a history of running away from previous foster homes and has previously been located in Piqua. He also has ties to Logan, Shelby and Miami counties.

Andrus was last seen wearing black Nike shoes, blue jeans and a black and white striped sweater. When he left the residence, Andrus’ hair was dyed blue and he is known to wear either red-colored contacts or eyeglasses.

Anyone with details regarding Andrus’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office via dispatch at 937-653-3409 and ask to speak with Detectives Ryan Black or Mark Parsons.

The sheriff’s office also advised anyone who spots Andrus to contact local law enforcement immediately.

Andrus
Photo courtesy of the Champaign County Sheriff's Office

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

