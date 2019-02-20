Bean’s floral artwork has a sweet side

The annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser for the Champaign County Arts Council is accepting donations and votes.

Each year, local people from all walks of life volunteer to create art for the tongue-in-cheek contest.

Artist of the day

Today’s featured artist is Audra Bean. She is an administrative assistant at CRSI. Bean has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Her interests include cooking, reading and beekeeping.

Bean is a member of the Urbana University Board of Advisors, Champaign County Farm Bureau, Urbana Lions Club, Moose, American Legion and others. She is also affiliated with VFW and she is a sponsorship chairperson on several committees and a volunteer with several organizations.

Bean’s artwork is a salute to her burgeoning beekeeping interest.

This year’s artists are Kerry Brugger, Chad Miller, Stephen McCall, Audra Bean, Lyndsey Murphy, Brad Winner, Brian Nicol, Michele Stokes, Heather Brackney, Blair Stinson, Vicki Deere-Bunnell and Heather and Ryan Hostetler.

About the fundraiser

A donated piece of art from professional race car driver Richard Petty is also part of the fundraiser. The piece will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Arts Council’s office and gallery at 119 Miami St. in Urbana. Tickets are available for the dinner and auction for $25 each. Live bidding on the art pieces will take place on March 1.

As part of an ongoing campaign leading up to the dinner, online votes for the artists’ pieces are being collected for $1 per vote at https://www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the days leading up to the dinner for profiles on individual artists and photos of the artists with their creations.

Sponsors for the Bad Art by Good People fundraiser include:

Gold level: Coppertop, Fonda Lou Eaton

Silver level: Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, The Peoples Savings Bank, CRSI, The V. Patrick Hamilton Group, LLC Re/Max Alliance

Bronze level: Dr. Steve Bohl

