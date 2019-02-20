Adolescent/family physician assistant joins Mercy

Jill Sanders, PA-C, an adolescent and family medicine physician assistant, has joined Mercy Health – Urbana Family Medicine and Pediatrics, 204 Patrick Ave.

Sanders received her Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She received a Bachelor of Science in Health Physicians from Kettering College of Medical Arts in Kettering and an Associate degree in Applied Science in Registered Nursing from Clark State Community College in Springfield. Prior to joining Mercy Health, Sanders practiced at Springfield Center for Family Medicine.

“Mercy Health is recognized state-wide as a network of clinicians who provide amazing patient care,” said Sanders. “It’s an exciting honor to become a member of this community and help patients heal in mind, body and spirit.”

To learn more about her practice or make an appointment, call 937-653-3445.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

