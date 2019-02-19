Looking Back – Burnside Motor Freight Lines

This is a circa 1933 photo (#0530) of a truck of the Burnside Motor Freight Lines. Note the list of cities served by the company. Charles M. Burnside circa 1920 established the trucking company at Cable. Circa 1930 the business was enlarged and moved to Urbana at 120 N. Locust, then 106 Scioto and then 1121 N. Main St. About 1984, Paul Harvey, an employee, purchased the company and relocated it to 518 Miami St. The name of the company was changed to Urbana Cartage. Source: Historical Facts & Trivia of Champaign County, Ohio by Ed Ridder. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum, which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

