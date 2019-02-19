‘Imagine’ this creation a Winner

The annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser for the Champaign County Arts Council is accepting donations and votes.

Each year, local people from all walks of life volunteer to create art for the tongue-in-cheek contest.

Artist of the day

Today’s featured artist is Brad Winner, owner of The Winner Group. Winner is a graduate of Urbana High School, member of the National Grocers Association, member of the Council of Retail Merchants, member of the Restaurant Association and on the Retail Board of Advisors for Laurel Grocery.

Winner loves to hike, camp, travel, ski, and build businesses.

Regarding his artwork, Winner said his creation called “Imagine” is “a shot I took while in the Strawberry Fields Area of Central Park in New York City. It is a mosaic sidewalk that was built as a tribute to John Lennon. His apartment overlooked the Strawberry Fields area when he wrote the song “Imagine,” according to the story I was told. It was quite a politically-charged song at the time, but that is not what it means to me. A copy of this photo hangs in the entryway of our restaurant, Mixx 165, in Mechanicsburg. It is also the wallpaper on my desktop computer. It is a reminder to me that if you can dream it, are willing to put in the effort, and you surround yourself with talented people, then you can achieve it. I am blessed that so many of my dreams have come true and continue to come true thanks to help from my wife Jackie, my boys Trevor, Bradley, and Cole, and all the wonderful family, staff members and supporting people in my life.”

This year’s artists are Kerry Brugger, Chad Miller, Stephen McCall, Audra Bean, Lyndsey Murphy, Brad Winner, Brian Nicol, Michele Stokes, Heather Brackney, Blair Stinson, Vicki Deere-Bunnell and Heather and Ryan Hostetler.

About the fundraiser

A donated piece of art from professional race car driver Richard Petty is also part of the fundraiser. The piece will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Arts Council’s office and gallery at 119 Miami St. in Urbana. Tickets are available for the dinner and auction for $25 each. Live bidding on the art pieces will take place on March 1.

As part of an ongoing campaign leading up to the dinner, online votes for the artists’ pieces are being collected for $1 per vote at https://www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Sponsors for the Bad Art by Good People fundraiser include:

Gold level: Coppertop, Fonda Lou Eaton

Silver level: Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, The Peoples Savings Bank, CRSI, The V. Patrick Hamilton Group, LLC Re/Max Alliance

Bronze level: Dr. Steve Bohl

Submitted photo

