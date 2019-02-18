FFA competes in Public Speaking, Ag Diagnostics

Four Urbana FFA members competed in the Public Speaking contest this year. These public speakers were Ashlyn Dunn, Trey Williams, Courtney Gunsaulies and Jessica Salyers. Trey Williams and Jessica Salyers were Extemporaneous Speakers. They were given 30 minutes to research a randomly selected agriculture topic. After the 30 minutes spent researching, the speakers present a speech about their topic to the judges. Ashlyn Dunn was an Advanced Prepared Speaker. For this speaking event, the participant must compose a six to eight-minute speech and present it, by memory, in front of the judges. Courtney Gunsaulies participated in the Freshman Creed Speaking contest. For this type of speaking contest, the speaker has to memorize the FFA Creed, which is composed of five paragraphs about the future of agriculture.

The first contest these speakers participated in was the county speaking contest on Jan. 23 at Triad High School. Ashlyn Dunn, Courtney Gunsaulies, and Trey Williams advanced to the sub-district competition.

The sub-district competition was held on Feb. 13 at Northeastern High School. Courtney Gunsaulies placed 6th with her recitation of the FFA Creed. Trey Williams placed 3rd with his Extemporaneous Speech about rooftop gardens. Ashlyn Dunn placed 2nd with her prepared speech on “Increasing the World’s Food Production.” Ashlyn Dunn and Trey Williams will both advance on to districts.

Public speaking is an important skill to have in order to excel in life.

Ag Power Diagnostics contest

The Urbana FFA competed in the Agriculture Power Diagnostics Contest. This contest is designed to evaluate students knowledge in recognizing and repairing malfunctions in agricultural and industrial power equipment. Agricultural and industrial technicians utilize the same skills that FFA members learn by competing in Ag Diagnostics.

This year, the Urbana FFA Ag Diagnostics team consisted of Nick Crumley and Justin Preece. They competed at the County Ag Power Diagnostics competition at Farmers Equipment in Urbana on January 29. They placed 1st at this contest. The team competed again at the district competition at the John Deere Training Center in Plain City on February 2. They placed 6th at the district competition.

FFA said they appreciated Aaron Young, Garret Kite, and Farmers Equipment for hosting practices, working with students to develop their skills, and hosting the county contest.

Pictured from left: Justin Preece, Nick Crumley

From left are Ashlyn Dunn, Trey Williams and Courtney Gunsaulies. Justin Preece, left, and Nick Crumley

By Ashlyn Dunn Urbana FFA President

Submitted by the Urbana FFA chapter.

