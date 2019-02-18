All invited to Backyard Vegetable Garden Workshop

SPRINGFIELD – Calling all gardeners! It takes a bit of know-how to grow a good vegetable garden. Join the 5th annual Backyard Vegetable Garden Workshop on Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, 100 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

Cultivate your gardening skills by learning best practices for successful vegetable gardening. This year’s line-up includes Pam Bennett with Compost Happens – Faster if You Help It!; Joe Boggs with Soil Success and Insects – Those Pesky Insects!; Kathy McConkey with Veggies Worthy of Landscape and Dinner Plate; and Leslie Edmunds and Katie Poppe with Boosting your Brain Health – Fresh from the Garden!

Deadline for registration is March 8; you must pre-register. The cost is $30 per person. Price includes lunch.

On-line Only Credit Card payment at: go.osu.edu/2019clarkvegetablegarden.

Registration information at http://go.osu.edu/2019vegetablegardenclarkcounty

Doors open at 8:15 a.m. for check-in.

For more information on garden programs visit http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937.521.3860. The program is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension.

Submitted story

Submitted by OSU Extension, Clark County.

