Women of the Moose donate to YMCA

Women of the Moose Sports and Activities Chairman Stacy Campbell presents the second of two donation checks totaling over $700 to Champaign Family YMCA rep. Jerry Fetherolf. These donations will assist with the outdoor ball field and a handicap drinking fountain. The Urbana Moose Family Center and Champaign Family YMCA leaders enjoy working together to provide for the children and families of the community.

