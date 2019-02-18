Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dogs)

Please meet Tico and Tado, a pair of miniature poodle brothers. They are 7 years old and are neutered, up to date on vaccinations, flea treatment and worming. Their momma has dementia and could no longer take care of her beloved boys. The boys are good with other dogs, cats and they like kids. They are house-trained and are a very loving pair. They love to be cuddled. To keep them together, the adoption fee for the pair is $200.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet MiMi, a 3-year-old female domestic short-haired cat. She is a big girl, very friendly and gets along with most of the cats here at the shelter. Mimi has a signature ear tip, which tells us that at one point she’d been spayed as a stray. She is up to date on vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia. Come visit her in the “Florida Room.

Events coming up:

Feb. 16 is PAWS Kitty Kafe’ Day at PAWS Animal Shelter from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy coffee, tea & homemade treats while visiting the kitty kats. And there will be a raffle basket.

PAWS’ adoptable pets will be at PetSmart in Springfield noon-4 p.m. Feb. 24.

Pins for Paws is a bowling fundraiser for PAWS at Southwest Bowling, 826 Scioto St., Urbana. The event is at 6:30 p.m. March 22. The cost is $30/couple, which includes 3 games and shoe rental. Sign up by March 15 at Paws Animal Shelter or at Southwest Bowling Center. Prizes will be given throughout the evening. There will be a 50/50 raffle and many raffle baskets.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Captain is a 7-month-old Hound Mix, an owner surrender through no fault of his own. Captain is your typical puppy – playful, energetic and loving all at the same time. He’s looking for an owner who is patient with house-training and understands he’s just a puppy. He is good with other dogs, and we will cat-test him if needed. Captain is neutered, microchipped and will be up to date on all vaccinations before adoption. He is dewormed and current on flea and heartworm prevention.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more!

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Callie is a 2-year-old Calico, independent, laid back and loving once she knows you. Callie has grown up around dogs, but she would prefer to be the only cat in the home. She is litter-trained and is looking for a forever home where she will be the princess. Callie is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations. She has been tested negative for FeLV / FIV. In addition, Callie is current on flea prevention and has been dewormed.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

