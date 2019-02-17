Etheridge to rock the stage of Performing Arts Center

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark State Community College Performing Arts Center will welcome music icon Melissa Etheridge to the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

“I have been working on securing Melissa Etheridge for well over a year,” said Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “She is an iconic classic rock and country artist that sells out arenas, and this promises to be a very exciting evening at the Performing Arts Center.”

Etheridge will perform her hit songs and new music from her forthcoming album “The Medicine Show” scheduled for release on April 12.

Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum. Etheridge’s popularity built around such memorable songs as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy” for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal.

Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, “Yes I Am,” featuring the massive hits “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window,” a searing song of longing that brought her a second Grammy. The six times platinum album spent more than two-and-a-half years on the album chart.

Etheridge is also an Oscar winner for Best Original Song in 2007. In 2011 Melissa made her Broadway debut as St. Jimmy in Green Day’s rock opera, American Idiot, where she replaced Billie Joe Armstrong for one week, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets for Melissa Etheridge will go on sale to the public beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at ticketmaster.com.

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

Submitted by Clark State Community College.