Koennecke to lead Chamber

After several rounds of in-depth interviews with a large pool of qualified candidates, the board of directors of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau has announced the selection of Susie Koennecke as the new executive director.

Born in Sudbury in Ontario, Canada, Koennecke moved west to British Columbia as a child, then made her home in Ohio with her husband in 2009. With the chamber since 2017, she has worked to strengthen connections between businesses and the community and understands the deeply instilled values that make Champaign County a great place to live, work and play. She said she loves Champaign County because of how residents care for one another and looks forward to bringing her customer service, leadership and community-building experience to her new position. The board expressed confidence that she will implement the chamber’s strategic goals, values and mission to support the businesses and citizens of Champaign County.

The board encourages the community to visit the chamber’s new location at 127 W. Court St. in Urbana, to take a tour, meet the new executive director and learn more about what the Chamber and Visitors Bureau does for Champaign County.

Additionally, the chamber intends to hire an administrative coordinator. The position calls for an experienced candidate who has strong communication skills to help instill confidence in the members and the community. This position requires an individual familiar with locally-owned independent businesses and supports economic sustainability. This individual must be multi-skilled and able to assist the executive director in supporting all business owners, employers, residents and community visitors. Look for the full description posted online on Indeed job board. Applicants should apply by Feb. 18.

The chamber is celebrating 100 years of Commerce in Champaign County! The annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Champaign Aviation Museum at Grimes Field. This year’s dinner will feature a Monte Carlo theme, giving attendees the opportunity to enjoy games, great food and interact with members from across the county.

Susie Koennecke is the Chamber's new executive director. Her husband is Graham Local Schools Superintendent Kirk Koennecke.

Organization seeking administrative coordinator

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

