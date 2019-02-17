Kiwanis Club collecting food for local pantries

The Kiwanis Action Club has initiated a Five-County Challenge through the end of February, asking people to donate nonperishable food items for local pantries. Counties involved include Champaign, Logan, Shelby, Miami and Darke.

Food delivered to the following locations will go to Champaign County food pantries: Champaign County Board of DD, Trinity Tire, St. Paris Library, Graham school board office, Goshen Lanes in Mechanicsburg, Mechanicsburg Library, Steve’s Market, Walter and Lewis Funeral Home, PCS (Person Center Services), Grimes Airport, Champaign County Library and Triad Middle School.

For more information, call Jenny White at 937-508-5876.

Submitted by Kiwanis Action Club.

