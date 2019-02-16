Race, cook or bid to support a sick child

MECHANICSBURG – Running4Life will host the 3rd annual Freeze Out 5K and Chili Cook-Off at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17. Race participants will meet at Mechanicsburg High School and brave the elements to support children in Champaign and surrounding counties with life-threatening illnesses.

Not a runner? Stay warm inside the MHS Commons and bid on a dessert in the silent auction, or enter a crock-pot full of chili for the cook-off! There is no entry fee for the chili cook-off.

Race entry fees are $20 and registration will take place beginning at 2 p.m. on race day. Once race participants have crossed the finish line, the winner of the chili cook-off will be announced and will receive a $50 gift card to Walmart.

The Running4Life Organization has donated more than $100,000 since it began in 2014, assisting children and families who often must miss work for long periods, incur travel expenses and are overwhelmed with medical bills.

All are welcome to support the cause.

