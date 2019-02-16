Scouts host Friends of Scouting event

The Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts of America hosted a Friends of Scouting luncheon for a small group of local leaders at the First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday. Scout Executive and CEO Robert Lavoie discussed the restructuring and benefits of scouting.

“On Feb. 1 we started a brand new organization, but it’s not really new. All we did was change one of our core program’s names,” he said. “So we’re still the Boy Scouts of America, and inside it on Jan. 31 we had Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Venturing and Exploring, and on Feb. 1 we had Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing and Exploring. The iconic program called Boy Scouts changed it’s name to reflect today’s youth, because on Feb. 1st we welcomed girls into the scouts BSA program.”

The Tecumseh Council serves over 3,118 youths and over 1,416 adult volunteers through 128 scouting units in Logan, Champaign, Clark, Greene and Clinton counties. It consists of four different programs: Cub Scouts, a year-round family program designed for youth who are in first through fifth grade; Scouts BSA, a program for young men and women 11-18; Venturing, a high adventure program for young men and women 14-20 years old; and Exploring, a co-ed program designed for youth 14-20 years old which focuses on careers.

According to Lavoie, it costs $205 per year to provide a youth with the complete scouting experience. He said he has been proud to assist children who require scholarships or financial assistance in order to go to camp. He also said that 60 percent of their expenses go to unit service, 30 percent to camp and activities, six percent to management, and four percent for fundraising.

Anyone interested in contributing to the Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts of America may contact Lavoie directly at 937-325-6449.

Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, left, and Scout Executive and CEO Robert Lavoie get lunch at the Tecumseh Council Boy Scouts of America's Friends of Scouting luncheon on Tuesday. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

