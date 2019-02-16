North Lewisburg committees assigned

NORTH LEWISBURG -The North Lewisburg Village Council unanimously approved a list of committee assignments suggested by Mayor Cheryl Hollingsworth and Administrator Andy Yoder on Tuesday. The council also unanimously authorized the administrator to sit in place of the mayor on the Champaign County Health District Board and Advisory Council.

Committees established for Fiscal Year 2019 include the finance committee (mayor, administrator, Fiscal Officer Jennifer McCombs, council President Ted Murphy, council member Matt Warner and council member John Collier); building, grounds and infrastructure committee (mayor, Collier, council members Robin Street, Gwen Beech and Warner); Champaign County Library Board (mayor and administrator); Northeast Champaign County Fire District board (mayor and administrator); Records Retention (mayor, Law Director Harley Davidson, fiscal officer, Administrative Assistant Jayne Leiter and council member Beech); Streets (administrator, council members Jennifer Watson, Street and Murphy); Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission (mayor and administrator); Park Advisory Board (Water/Wastewater Superintendent Trevor Clark, Community Advisor Karen Holycross, Business Advisor Deanna Summerfield, senior citizen representative Bob Davidson and Triad Junior Baseball Association President John Roberts); Zoning Board of Appeals (Todd Freyhof, Max Coates, Steve Reinhart and Gary Yoder); village Planning Commission (mayor, council President Murphy, Barry First, Rick Bails and council member Gwen Beech); Zoning and Subdivision (council members Collier, Watson, Murphy and Street); Comprehensive Planning (mayor, administrator and Warner).

Also at this meeting, Will Dhume, youth pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Marysville, thanked village members and the council for their support after his house burned down on Jan. 11. The Dhume family had a residence at the north end of the village and say they plan to rebuild, though they are temporarily renting an apartment in Marysville. According to Dhume, they received many free gifts of clothes, money, blankets and other items they had not asked for, and Cardinal’s Pizza hosted a drop-off location for them to receive donations.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304