Graham principal’s art salutes America

The annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser for the Champaign County Arts Council is accepting donations and votes.

Each year, local people from all walks of life volunteer to create art for the tongue-in-cheek contest.

Artist of the day

Chad Miller is the principal at Graham Elementary. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Rio Grande, and a Master’s degree from University of Dayton.

His interests include fishing, golf, and spending time with family.

Miller said he values the importance of the arts of all types: visual, performing, or musical.

This year’s artists are Kerry Brugger, Chad Miller, Stephen McCall, Audra Bean, Lyndsey Murphy, Brad Winner, Brian Nicol, Michele Stokes, Heather Brackney, Blair Stinson, Vicki Deere-Bunnell and Heather and Ryan Hostetler.

About the fundraiser

A donated piece of art from professional race car driver Richard Petty is also part of the fundraiser. The piece will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Arts Council’s office and gallery at 119 Miami St. in Urbana. Tickets are available for the dinner and auction for $25 each. Live bidding on the art pieces will take place on March 1.

As part of an ongoing campaign leading up to the dinner, online votes for the artists’ pieces are being collected for $1 per vote at https://www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org

Sponsors for the Bad Art by Good People fundraiser include:

Gold level: Coppertop, Fonda Lou Eaton

Silver level: Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, The Peoples Savings Bank, CRSI, The V. Patrick Hamilton Group, LLC Re/Max Alliance

Bronze level: Dr. Steve Bohl

Chad Miller's art was inspired by patriotism and appreciation for the U.S. military.

‘Bad Art’ voting underway online