Mechanicsburg bus lot ready for re-pavement

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg Superintendent Danielle Prohaska announced plans for re-paving the bus lot at Monday’s regular meeting of the Mechanicsburg Exempted School District Board of Education. She said she is looking into price quotes and will report them at next month’s meeting. The project is expected to begin in the summer.

“This wet kind of fall/winter season is creating some ruts as the buses are pulling in and out of the same spots,” she said. “I think we also know that we have some runoff that comes down from the hill to the parking lot, so we’re looking at upgrading that with some kind of blacktop or chip seal.”

The board unanimously approved a revised superintendent salary schedule, effective Aug. 1, 2019. For fiscal year 2020, the salary range is $108,355 at step 0 to $119,468 at step 10.

Christopher Selmek

