Urbana FFA competes at meats invitational

The Urbana FFA competed at the Buckeye Meats Invitational at The Ohio State University on Feb. 9. During this team event, students evaluate beef carcasses for quality and yield grade, identify various meat cuts and place carcasses, and identify wholesale and/or retail cuts. This event is most ideal for students interested in exploring or pursuing a career in the meat animal industry. Students must use critical-thinking, as well as analytical and communication skills in this event.

Urbana placed 7th in this invitational conference with Ashlyn Dunn placing 9th individual, Payton Stambaugh 22nd individual, Ally Pierce 54th individual, and Courtney Gunsaulies placing 61st individual.

From left are Courtney Gunsaulies, Payton Stambaugh, Ashlyn Dunn and Ally Pierce.

By Ashlyn Dunn Urbana FFA President

Submitted by the Urbana FFA chapter.

