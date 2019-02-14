WL-S FFA competes in diagnostics, public speaking

The West Liberty-Salem FFA chapter competed at the Ag Power Diagnostics District contest on Feb. 2. Garett Schoenleben and Jarrod Shoemaker received 7th out of 13 teams. The event took place at the John Deere Training Facility in Dublin. The team had to determine the nature of problems in a variety of John Deere Equipment, assess the problems, and fix the problems within 20 minutes at five stations. The team advanced to district from the Champaign County Ag Power Diagnostics contest, which was hosted Jan. 29 at Farmer’s Equipment in Urbana. The chapter expressed appreciation to Farmer’s Equipment and their staff for helping coach students and hosting the county contest, Dave Williams who constructed a new rotating trophy for the county contest, and John Deere training facility and staff for hosting the district contest.

Public speaking contest

On Jan. 23, three West Liberty-Salem FFA members competed in the county public speaking competition at Triad High School. Cooper Havens who placed 2nd, Adalyn Caudill placed 3rd, and Alyssa Alford placed 6th. The members competed in the Extemporaneous part of the competition. They drew five topics related to Agriculture. They then each selected one topic to research for 30 minutes and present to the judge. Once finished presenting, each contestant answered questions from the judge related to the chosen topic. Cooper moved on to compete in the sub-district contest at Northeastern.

Submitted photo

