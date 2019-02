Gardeners who have rented Market Street garden plots and those who wish to rent plots are invited to a 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, meeting in Conference Room C of the county Community Center, located on South U.S. Route 68 in Urbana.

Those who need to renew garden leases are asked to attend. Those wishing to learn about renting plots also are invited.

Submitted by Master Gardeners.

