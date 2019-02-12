DP&L cautions customers about utility scams

DAYTON – Dayton Power and Light has received an increase in reports about payment scams targeting its residential and small business customers. Customers reported they have received phone calls that appear to be from DP&L, indicating that electric service would be disconnected if the customer did not call back within an hour with payment. Scammers might demand payment immediately, often by a pre-paid debit, or “Greendot” card.

Scammers use sophisticated tactics. Sometimes they make DP&L’s phone number appear on the caller ID, even when the call does not come from DP&L.

Do not provide personal information or comply with requests for payment. Hang up the phone and call DP&L at 800-433-8500 to verify if someone from DP&L contacted you about your bill. Customers can also check their account status online by signing into mydpandl.com.

DP&L would like to remind customers of the following:

– DP&L does not require nor recommend a specific payment method or type. We offer a variety of payment options. Payment and billing options can be found online at dpandl.com.

– Do not provide personal information or comply with requests for payment unless you are confident with whom you are speaking to.

– Customers are asked to notify DP&L if they receive a call and are unsure that the caller is truly a DP&L employee.

– If DP&L employees or contractors visit your home or business, they will carry a DP&L identification badge.

– If you suspect you have been impacted by a scam, please call your local police department’s non-emergency number immediately to report it.

Please be aware that this is an industry-wide problem that has affected many utilities across the country. DP&L is working with authorities to stop this unauthorized activity.

More information to protect customers against scams can be found at dpandl.com/scam.

