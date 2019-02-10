M’burg prepares for kindergarten registration

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg school district will hold kindergarten registration on March 6 and 14 by appointment. Call the elementary office at 937-834-2453, ext. 1600 to schedule an appointment.
Registration packets can be picked up in the elementary office starting March 1.
Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2019, to be eligible for kindergarten.
Parents are asked to have the completed packet and copies of the following papers for registration:
– Birth certificate (not hospital record)
– Immunization records
– Child’s Social Security card
– Residency verification form (must have a utility bill or lease agreement)
– Parent driver’s license
– Custody papers (if applicable)
Once registration is complete, parents will be notified by mail of the child’s assessment date.
Submitted by the Mechanicsburg school district.