M’burg prepares for kindergarten registration

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg school district will hold kindergarten registration on March 6 and 14 by appointment. Call the elementary office at 937-834-2453, ext. 1600 to schedule an appointment.

Registration packets can be picked up in the elementary office starting March 1.

Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2019, to be eligible for kindergarten.

Parents are asked to have the completed packet and copies of the following papers for registration:

– Birth certificate (not hospital record)

– Immunization records

– Child’s Social Security card

– Residency verification form (must have a utility bill or lease agreement)

– Parent driver’s license

– Custody papers (if applicable)

Once registration is complete, parents will be notified by mail of the child’s assessment date.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Mechanicsburg school district.

