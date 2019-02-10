OHP Graham BPA students head to state contest

ST. PARIS – Students and advisors of the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center Graham High School Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter participated in the BPA Regional Leadership Conference in Lima on Jan. 23.

Roegan Hines and Aislen Setty of the Ohio Hi-Point’s Information Technology and High School of Business satellite programs at Graham High School advance to the state Leadership Conference in March after placing first in PC Servicing & Troubleshooting and Graphic Design Promotion, respectfully.

A total of 44 members of the Ohio Hi-Point Graham BPA chapter were among the more than 1,000 students, advisors and guests from across the region participating in the Region 16 Leadership Conference.

Students compete in the Workplace Skills Assessment Program (WSAP). The WSAP competitive events program is a co-curricular component offered by BPA. Students prepare and compete in contests in over 85 categories including Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design, and Management, Marketing, and Communication. The following students placed with top honors among their competitors:

– Roegan Hines – PC Servicing & Troubleshooting – 1st Place

– Aislen Setty – Graphic Design Promotion – 1st Place

– Dillon Fagan – Extemporaneous Speech – 2nd Place

– Dillon Fagan, Layne Brayton, Gabriel Wier, and Austin Gibson – Global Marketing Team – 2nd Place

– Alivia Algren and Makenna Nichols – Small Business Management Team – 3rd Place

– Adrien Wojtkowski- Computer Programming Concepts

From left are Branson Anway, Alex Sparks, Dillon Fagan, Chase Greek, Layne Brayton, Kassidy Little, Jacob Stewart, Chris Kelly, Ryan St Myers, Abigail Smitley, Andy Back, Audrey Dulebohn, Roegan Hines, Alivia Hines, John Roby, Makenna Nichols, Aislen Setty, Dylan Gaston, Faith Smith, Adrien Wojtkowski and Elise Kemp. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_GrahamBPA.jpg From left are Branson Anway, Alex Sparks, Dillon Fagan, Chase Greek, Layne Brayton, Kassidy Little, Jacob Stewart, Chris Kelly, Ryan St Myers, Abigail Smitley, Andy Back, Audrey Dulebohn, Roegan Hines, Alivia Hines, John Roby, Makenna Nichols, Aislen Setty, Dylan Gaston, Faith Smith, Adrien Wojtkowski and Elise Kemp. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center

